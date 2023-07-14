Allowing advertisers to layer branded moments into streamable content outside of existing ad pods and claiming to no less than revolutionise connected TV (CTV) ad experiences, BrightLine has announced the launch of the Proteus Experience Engine.

Said to be the advanced CTV ad experiences provider’s most significant platform extension since it began operation, the launch is intended to enable streamers to overlay dynamic, interactive, and shoppable moments within shows, films, and sports content outside of traditional ad pods.

Proteus XE technology is said to elevate advertising experiences by enabling major streamers to seamlessly integrate dynamic, interactive, and shoppable moments directly within content, breaking away from the limitations of traditional ad pods. The company said that its research had shown that consumers demand to be engaged on their favourite topics and content, which makes the extension into programming itself a huge opportunity.

BrightLine feels the ability to allow viewers to engage with the content on screen or submit votes during reality and sports programming will revolutionise what’s possible for brands and networks. This approach is seen as being able to allow streamers and advertisers to create new and engaging CTV ad experiences beyond those powered by BrightLine's OTT Accelerator suite.

“From day one, our mission has been to transform the viewing experience by incorporating advertising that leverages the full potential of new viewing technologies,” explained BrightLine president & co-Founder, Rob Aksman. “We recognise that ad revenue plays a crucial role in funding diverse and captivating programming, as creating exceptional content often requires substantial budgets. With Proteus XE, streamers now have innovative avenues to engage audiences through interactive and sponsorable enhancements.”

Among the launch partners for Proteus XE are Allen Media Group’s The Weather Channel TV app and its Local Now free-streaming app.