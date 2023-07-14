Following what the streaming firm and the measurement and analytics provider say was their the success in curbing the SmokeScreen fraud scheme, Roku and DoubleVerify (DV) have announced that they will continue to collaborate to protect ad investments in the rapidly growing connected TV (CTV) space.
As ad investments in CTV continue to rise, DV and Roku say they recognise the necessity for vigilant monitoring and prompt action to counteract evolving ad fraud schemes. SmokeScreen was a sophisticated ad fraud scheme that targeted CTV devices. Through their joint investigations, the companies aim to identify and curb new fraud schemes, preserving advertiser confidence and further securing the integrity of the CTV advertising ecosystem.
Using Roku’s proprietary advertising watermark technology and DV’s Fraud Lab and anti-fraud solutions, the joint investigations will aim to identify and mitigate fraudulent activities. DV and Roku will also be sharing technological resources to augment the impact and scope of their joint efforts.
DV and Roku say their joint efforts will be “vital” in addressing the dynamic challenges posed by ad fraud schemes that exploit the complexities of the CTV advertising ecosystem. The partnership will focus on continuous monitoring, analysis and collaboration to respond to new threats, ensuring that advertisers can trust in the integrity of their CTV ad placements.
"Combating ad fraud demands collective action and innovation,” said DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. “Our successful partnership with Roku on SmokeScreen was just the beginning. As we move forward, our combined data and technology resources will empower us to identify and address emerging threats, safeguarding advertisers’ investments in the rapidly growing CTV landscape."
“Our advertising watermark technology is instrumental in combating device and app spoofing,” added Adam Markey, director of product management, ad platform at Roku. “Our partnership with DV enhances our collective capabilities to secure the TV streaming advertising ecosystem. Together, we are committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and confidence for advertisers and partners.”
For more information on DV and Roku’s joint investigation into SmokeScreen, click here.
