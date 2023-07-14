Aiming to address its automated real-time and on-demand sports content requirements, French TV media group TF1 has selected AI-driven technology from WSC Sports to underpin its Top Chrono function, offering viewers of the option to choose the duration of their match highlights.
With a focus on content specifically for distribution across TF1's streaming platform and its social media channels, MYTF1, TF1 will utilise the technology across its archive rights for French football and rugby, enabling thousands of sporting moments to be brought to life at the touch of a button.
The multi-year agreement will also see TF1 utilise WSC Sports’ full suite of AI-driven tools to maximise its content production capabilities and enable all formats of video to be shared with sports fans in real-time.
TF1 joins a roster of over 350 leagues and broadcasters across the globe - including the NBA, ESPN, YouTubeTV, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, and DAZN - who have partnered with WSC Sports.
"WSC Sports is delighted to partner with TF1, an iconic media brand in France and one recognised around the world," said WSC Sports chief business development officer and co-founder, Aviv Arnon. “TF1 is committed to ensuring its viewers and followers are super-served with more content than ever before and recognises that WSC Sports’ AI-driven technology will help them achieve these aims. This partnership further establishes our presence in France, and we have clear ambitions to grow our portfolio in the country, one of the key media markets globally.”
"Our partnership with WSC Sports is in line with the TF1 group's digital acceleration strategy. Our goal is to provide our audiences with increasingly innovative premium content, focusing on real time and incredible operational efficiency to offer them a unique, high value-added experience,” commented Claire Basini, deputy general manager in charge of B2C activities at TF1 Group.
“This not only helps extend the reach of our content but drives greater engagement and an enhancing user experience across MYTF1, and our social media channels. In addition to the unlimited content creation, production and customisation capabilities, which enable us to match the right piece of content, to the right audience, at the right time and place - WSC Sports will provide huge value and visibility to our partners.”
