icLooking to provide customers of its over-the-top (OTT) service with a platform for business growth, video analytics and business intelligence provider NPAW has launched a strategic partnership with streaming solutions provider for content owners and broadcasters Enveu.
Running across more than 12+ devices, Enveu’s business model is to help media companies, publishers, content creators, and influencers build their own video streaming platforms and go live in a matter of weeks, using a tech stack and deep industry expertise.
With this new partnership, Enveu’s customers will have access to the NPAW Suite’s Custom App, an analytics solution that can be tailored to the measurement and branding requirements of each streaming service.
Equipped with video, audience, ads, and content insights, companies will be able to track in real-time their users’ perceived quality of experience and how they engage with their platform and content. This will enable them to make more effective content creation and purchasing decisions, as well as to optimise their streaming quality and platform to maximise user satisfaction and business growth.
"NPAW’s custom analytics will provide our customers with advanced, real-time user behaviour and streaming quality visibility to optimise performance, maximise user engagement, and reduce churn," said Enveu CEO Shalabh Agarwal. "The Custom App feature is pivotal to this process, allowing for the creation of custom analytics applications that adapt to the customer’s brand image and their specific analytics needs.”
“We are thrilled to be deepening our collaboration with Enveu to equip content owners and creators with tailor-made, actionable video insights to drive exponential growth,” added NPAW chief sales officer Ruben Senor-Megias. “We look forward to helping Enveu’s customers navigate their content strategy more efficiently and deliver superior-quality experiences for their viewers.”
With this new partnership, Enveu’s customers will have access to the NPAW Suite’s Custom App, an analytics solution that can be tailored to the measurement and branding requirements of each streaming service.
Equipped with video, audience, ads, and content insights, companies will be able to track in real-time their users’ perceived quality of experience and how they engage with their platform and content. This will enable them to make more effective content creation and purchasing decisions, as well as to optimise their streaming quality and platform to maximise user satisfaction and business growth.
"NPAW’s custom analytics will provide our customers with advanced, real-time user behaviour and streaming quality visibility to optimise performance, maximise user engagement, and reduce churn," said Enveu CEO Shalabh Agarwal. "The Custom App feature is pivotal to this process, allowing for the creation of custom analytics applications that adapt to the customer’s brand image and their specific analytics needs.”
“We are thrilled to be deepening our collaboration with Enveu to equip content owners and creators with tailor-made, actionable video insights to drive exponential growth,” added NPAW chief sales officer Ruben Senor-Megias. “We look forward to helping Enveu’s customers navigate their content strategy more efficiently and deliver superior-quality experiences for their viewers.”