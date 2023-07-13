Leading historian Professor Alice Roberts is to return to front the next strand of premium history programme Ottoman Empire By Train after BossaNova Media and Channel 4 have confirmed a co-finance deal for the Spark Media-produced 5 x 60’ series.
Filmed in an observational documentary style, Roberts takes to the railways once more to learn about another great past empire, providing the viewer with bite-sized history, travelogue experiences and a fun and entertaining way to learn about our past.
The new edition follows Roberts in locations ranging from Adana to Konya, Ankara to Istanbul where she meets a local expert who is either teaching, or writing about, the complex subject of the Ottomans. Roberts takes the sleeper train covering over 1,600 miles from Asia to Europe as she makes her way up the Balkans from Sofia to Belgrade and Timisoara and eventually finishing at Budapest, the northern limit of the Ottoman Empire.
Paul Crompton is series director with Mostafa Minawi as series consultant. Head of production is Helen Morrell and the series is executive produced by Steve Havers for Spark Media and Paul Heaney for BossaNova Media. Ottoman Empire by Train has already been pre-bought by SBS Australia and SVT in Sweden and the new series also continues the partnership brokered by Channel 4’s senior acquisitions manager Polly Scates.
Commenting on the new series, Spark Media MD Steve Havers said, “Alice relishes the chance to broaden her knowledge about these great empires from the past by talking to authentic local experts who are rooted in their communities. Alice does, of course, show these local experts great respect -but her scientific background means that she’s always pressing them for evidence and challenging traditional thought. Alice and the team can’t wait to see what adventures the train will take them on next.”
“Whatever else is happening, the new world of financing unscripted is alive and very well and Ottoman Empire by Train is the proud follow up to a partnership that is delivering well for all,” added BossaNova CEO Paul Heaney.
“Channel 4 as well as SBS Australia and SVT in Sweden reacted quickly to pre buy when the opportunity arose and the Spark Media team is delivering on time and to brief. When its predecessor Ancient Egypt by Train came through one of our Development Days last year, we were pretty confident of its success and it’s really encouraging to see audiences agree.”
