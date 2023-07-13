In a bid to provide end-to-end digital services and solutions to local French media companies as well as premium French localisation services to clients globally, Blu Digital Group and Atlantis Television have entered into a strategic alliance to form Blu Digital Group France.
Drawing on the expertise of two established media services businesses Blu Digital Group France claims to be at the forefront of technological advancements and industry innovation with a full-service digital media management facility strategically situated in Boulogne-Billancourt, Paris. Offering a suite of end-to-end services, including software solutions, post-production capabilities, localisation expertise, and cloud-based media services, the joint venture says it is “perfectly equipped and agile enough” to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of the media and entertainment industry.
Established over two decades ago to deliver post-production services to global and French media broadcasters and leading content creation companies, Atlantis Television provides filming, editing, finishing, audio recording and mixing capacities. Blu Digital Groups’ products are based on the BluConductor proprietary cloud-based software which is said to provide a modern approach to digital content distribution and globalisation services through a centralised global software platform that fosters collaborative efforts among all Blu Digital Group's facilities worldwide. Blu Digital Group’s clients include Hollywood Studios, commercial broadcasters and independent production companies.
Commenting on the joint venture, Blu Digital Group CEO Paulette Pantoja said: "Blu Digital Group France is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the media & entertainment industry. By combining our advanced technologies, extensive resources, and customer-centric approach, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions and unparalleled value to our clients. The French media and entertainment industry is one of the largest in Europe and an important strategic growth milestone for Blu Digital Group. By partnering with Atlantis Television, we are able to join forces with an established media company to bring our innovation to this market."
"The establishment of Blu Digital Group France represents a remarkable milestone in our journey,” added Atlantis Television CEO Frederic Houzelle.”This joint venture allows us to leverage our creative expertise, local market insights, and global resources to redefine industry standards and create captivating content that resonates with audiences worldwide."
Established over two decades ago to deliver post-production services to global and French media broadcasters and leading content creation companies, Atlantis Television provides filming, editing, finishing, audio recording and mixing capacities. Blu Digital Groups’ products are based on the BluConductor proprietary cloud-based software which is said to provide a modern approach to digital content distribution and globalisation services through a centralised global software platform that fosters collaborative efforts among all Blu Digital Group's facilities worldwide. Blu Digital Group’s clients include Hollywood Studios, commercial broadcasters and independent production companies.
Commenting on the joint venture, Blu Digital Group CEO Paulette Pantoja said: "Blu Digital Group France is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the media & entertainment industry. By combining our advanced technologies, extensive resources, and customer-centric approach, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions and unparalleled value to our clients. The French media and entertainment industry is one of the largest in Europe and an important strategic growth milestone for Blu Digital Group. By partnering with Atlantis Television, we are able to join forces with an established media company to bring our innovation to this market."
"The establishment of Blu Digital Group France represents a remarkable milestone in our journey,” added Atlantis Television CEO Frederic Houzelle.”This joint venture allows us to leverage our creative expertise, local market insights, and global resources to redefine industry standards and create captivating content that resonates with audiences worldwide."