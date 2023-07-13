Looking to establish best practice guidelines including a commitment to the development of the highest professional standards in production in the key genre, leading true crime specialist indies in the UK and Ireland have joined forces to launch the Association of True Crime Producers (ATCP).
Explaining the formation of the consortium, the members say in recent years the exponential rise in the demand for true crime programming has led to the production of a wide range of compelling documentaries and series. The founding members of the ATCP say they recognise that as the genre continues to grow it is important to meet regularly to share expertise and best practice in duty of care.
Initial members of the consortium comprises First Look TV, ITN Productions, Monster Films, Peninsula Television, Phoenix Television, Rare TV, Revelation Films, Title Role and Woodcut Media. The member production companies will meet on a regular basis and have committed to ensuring that all members conform to the highest ethical standards and support the continuing integrity and success of true crime production.
Membership of the non-profit association is open to TV and film production companies, digital or podcast content producers, or individuals directly engaged in the production of true crime content for domestic (UK & Ireland) or international consumption.
The aims of the initiative are being communicated to the broadcast industry, victims’ groups, and other representative bodies to ensure that all parties involved in true crime content are aware of the association’s pledges. Its mission extends to the teams who work in one of television’s fastest growing genres. The consortium members have signed up to a set of clear guidelines, which they say put victims and their families at the centre of the production process and aim to enhance current best practice in duty of care.
“As true crime producers, we care deeply for those impacted by the stories we tell and have a duty of care to look after all those involved - from the contributors through to the production teams,” said Kate Beal, chair, Association of True Crime Producers and founder of Woodcut Media. “The creation of the ATCP is the first step, allowing us to join forces under the one umbrella to take collective responsibility, share ideas, assess protocol, and maintain the reputation of the genre. I’m very grateful to my peers for collaborating on this meaningful and timely project.”
Initial members of the consortium comprises First Look TV, ITN Productions, Monster Films, Peninsula Television, Phoenix Television, Rare TV, Revelation Films, Title Role and Woodcut Media. The member production companies will meet on a regular basis and have committed to ensuring that all members conform to the highest ethical standards and support the continuing integrity and success of true crime production.
Membership of the non-profit association is open to TV and film production companies, digital or podcast content producers, or individuals directly engaged in the production of true crime content for domestic (UK & Ireland) or international consumption.
The aims of the initiative are being communicated to the broadcast industry, victims’ groups, and other representative bodies to ensure that all parties involved in true crime content are aware of the association’s pledges. Its mission extends to the teams who work in one of television’s fastest growing genres. The consortium members have signed up to a set of clear guidelines, which they say put victims and their families at the centre of the production process and aim to enhance current best practice in duty of care.
“As true crime producers, we care deeply for those impacted by the stories we tell and have a duty of care to look after all those involved - from the contributors through to the production teams,” said Kate Beal, chair, Association of True Crime Producers and founder of Woodcut Media. “The creation of the ATCP is the first step, allowing us to join forces under the one umbrella to take collective responsibility, share ideas, assess protocol, and maintain the reputation of the genre. I’m very grateful to my peers for collaborating on this meaningful and timely project.”