The international distribution arm of factual content specialist Off The Fence (OTF) has pre-sold documentary series The Future From Above (4 x 60’) to TF1-owned French nature broadcaster Ushuaïa TV, which has also acquired an additional 80-hour package of its programming.
The Future From Above focuses on how the world could look in 2050 — the defining year for our planet’s future — if we embrace the revolutionary technology and thinking needed to transform every aspect of our lives, from how we communicate, harness energy and travel to how we live, eat and recycle our waste. It is a co-production between OTF Studios, Sky, EarthxTV and Korean channel ENA (KT Skylife TV) and production company Borderless Lab, with funding from Korean communications agency KCA. The series.
The overall 80-hour package features several titles, including Nature's Ultimate Survivors (5 x 60 mins), produced by OTF Studios and fronted by conservationist, field biologist and rising natural-history star Dan O’Neill. The series combines stunning footage with the latest science to explore the extraordinary abilities that creatures have evolved in order to survive in the animal kingdom.
Under the deals, brokered by OTF Amsterdam-based sales executive Emmanuel Grinda, the package rights are split for linear and standalone subscription video-on-demand (SVOD). “We are unequivocally at a juncture where world audiences are demanding better storytelling on our environment, to better understand what nature is and means to us and what practical things we can all do to help tackle the challenges ahead,” said Grinda commenting on the deal. “I’m proud to say that OTF has a rich history of creating and acquiring content that answers that demand, which allows us to curate packages of programming that deliver not only what today’s audiences want, but that help us understand what our planet needs.”
Added Ushuaïa TV CEO Christophe Sommet: “It's important for Ushuaïa TV to acquire programs such as The Future From Above, which is in the channel's DNA. To inspire people to take action, the channel raises awareness of environmental issues, with a positive approach, and by proposing concrete solutions. Ushuaïa TV seeks out international catalogues that are benchmarks for our themes, as in our collaboration with OTF.”
Other titles in the package include Galapagos: Hope for the Future (1 x 60/90’), produced by Amsterdam-based indie NCF, which tells a hopeful story of passionate researchers who are committed to future-proofing this unique but fragile ecosystem.
Several titles in OTF’s Wildest… strand, which celebrates the diversity and beauty of a range of global natural habitats, have also been acquired by Ushuaïa TV, including Wildest Islands, Wildest Middle East, Wildest Europe and Wildest Indonesia. Also headed for Ushuaïa TV is Greenhouse by Joost (1 x 60/90’) produced by Australian indie Good Thing Productions and presented by Dutch sustainability expert and visionary designer Joost Bakker.
