Entertainment experiences technology provider Adeia has renewed its agreement with technology services provider Enseo to license its media intellectual property (IP) portfolio to enable digital entertainment services for the hospitality industry.
Enseo provides technology solutions designed to improve the in-room digital entertainment experience of hotel and resort guests. The company offers property managers, owners and guests software, middleware and hardware solutions to meet the evolving consumer desires for entertainment and digital services when they are away from home.
Adeia invests in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Its solutions touch consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.
Putting the move into context, the company says the confluence of pay-TV and streaming services is quickly reshaping the digital entertainment landscape and transforming how video, entertainment and connectivity services are delivered to guests.
It adds that consumers today expect the same high-quality content and entertainment experiences that they have at home when they travel. It quotes hospitality industry research showing approximately 75% of guests want access to robust linear and streaming services and are willing to pay a premium to stay in properties that offer these capabilities. As a result, industry executives are under increasing pressure to provide intuitive and seamless video services.
"Enseo is addressing the evolving needs of hotels and resorts to deliver best in class in-room digital entertainment experiences to guests. The video consumption needs of today’s travellers have evolved significantly. This agreement further validates Adeia's market-leading technology as an enabler of digital entertainment experiences, which offers competitive differentiation in the hospitality industry. We look forward to continuing to deepen and extend our relationship with Enseo," said Mark Kokes, Adeia chief licensing officer and general manager, media commenting on the new licensing deal.
“Hotel and resort operators are paying greater attention to the personalization of guest services, which includes providing entertainment and digital experiences. Adeia’s media IP portfolio underpins the technologies that support Enseo in creating a tailored in-room entertainment experience for guests.”
Adeia invests in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Its solutions touch consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.
Putting the move into context, the company says the confluence of pay-TV and streaming services is quickly reshaping the digital entertainment landscape and transforming how video, entertainment and connectivity services are delivered to guests.
It adds that consumers today expect the same high-quality content and entertainment experiences that they have at home when they travel. It quotes hospitality industry research showing approximately 75% of guests want access to robust linear and streaming services and are willing to pay a premium to stay in properties that offer these capabilities. As a result, industry executives are under increasing pressure to provide intuitive and seamless video services.
"Enseo is addressing the evolving needs of hotels and resorts to deliver best in class in-room digital entertainment experiences to guests. The video consumption needs of today’s travellers have evolved significantly. This agreement further validates Adeia's market-leading technology as an enabler of digital entertainment experiences, which offers competitive differentiation in the hospitality industry. We look forward to continuing to deepen and extend our relationship with Enseo," said Mark Kokes, Adeia chief licensing officer and general manager, media commenting on the new licensing deal.
“Hotel and resort operators are paying greater attention to the personalization of guest services, which includes providing entertainment and digital experiences. Adeia’s media IP portfolio underpins the technologies that support Enseo in creating a tailored in-room entertainment experience for guests.”