Adding to its list of direct-to-consumer, streaming video-commerce channels, targeting consumer lifestyle verticals, NBTV Channels has officially launched the Spirits Network shoppable entertainment network FAST channel on VIZIO’s free streaming service WatchFree+.
The Spirits Network channel provides millions of users with 24/7 access to entertainment programming featuring renowned experts & celebrities sharing tasting notes, cocktail recipes and stories from the world of spirits. The network’s original programming, produced by NBTV Studios, includes brand sponsors led by Diageo, Proximo and Campari. In particular, it is said to be the only dedicated channel for the wine and spirits community that celebrates its lifestyle, history and culture through premium storytelling.
With the network already being available on Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android, and most Smart TVs, the VIZIO FAST Channel comes as the next step in distribution.
There are more than 100 programmes produced exclusively for the Spirits Network by NBTV Studios including Spirits for Beginners, offering practical and enjoyable spirits education from Flavien Desoblin; Meet the Masters, an in-depth, guided tour of how spirits are made through the eyes of the makers; Cocktail History, sharing the history behind the world's most iconic and inventive cocktails; Barrel Select, hosted by Samara Davis, founder of Black Bourbon Society (BBS), which documents the creation of Samara's second Maker's Mark custom barrel; Wine Uncorked, an irreverent approach to wine education hosted by Comedian/Sommelier, Patrick Ney, and produced by and featuring Cedric The Entertainer.
The launch of the Spirits Network channel is said to be just the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership with VIZIO, as NBTV has plans to launch additional FAST channels in the near future. “This new distribution outlet also brings a tremendous value to Spirits Network’s brand partners to be a part of owning the living room by advertising on the network,'' remarked Nick Buzzell, founder and CEO of Spirits Network.
With the network already being available on Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android, and most Smart TVs, the VIZIO FAST Channel comes as the next step in distribution.
There are more than 100 programmes produced exclusively for the Spirits Network by NBTV Studios including Spirits for Beginners, offering practical and enjoyable spirits education from Flavien Desoblin; Meet the Masters, an in-depth, guided tour of how spirits are made through the eyes of the makers; Cocktail History, sharing the history behind the world's most iconic and inventive cocktails; Barrel Select, hosted by Samara Davis, founder of Black Bourbon Society (BBS), which documents the creation of Samara's second Maker's Mark custom barrel; Wine Uncorked, an irreverent approach to wine education hosted by Comedian/Sommelier, Patrick Ney, and produced by and featuring Cedric The Entertainer.
The launch of the Spirits Network channel is said to be just the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership with VIZIO, as NBTV has plans to launch additional FAST channels in the near future. “This new distribution outlet also brings a tremendous value to Spirits Network’s brand partners to be a part of owning the living room by advertising on the network,'' remarked Nick Buzzell, founder and CEO of Spirits Network.