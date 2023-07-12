Looking to enhance digital streaming experiences for customers across Europe and Africa, increasing the quality and capacity of delivery to mobile and fixed broadband, Vodafone is to deploy Qwilt and Cisco’s all-edge Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution.
The global telco Vodafone will embed the solution at the edge of its networks, closer to customers, so that they can receive highly responsive and quality streaming services. Vodafone believes that using this model will allow the company to expand its solution and business opportunities to other content and application owners, and that they in turn stand to gain higher quality access to the millions of customers using Vodafone’s fast and reliable networks.
Following a successful trial in Italy, Vodafone will initially start deploying the service in seven countries across Europe and Africa. The roll-out of services will progressively ramp up as Qwilt and Cisco work with additional service providers worldwide in a move to create the world’s largest federated CDN. This will be supported by a global, consistent edge cloud footprint that benefits content publishers, service providers and customers.
The solution, comprising Qwilt’s Open Edge platform and Cisco’s Edge technology, is designed to provide Quality-as-a-Service content delivery by pushing content caching and delivery far out to the embedded edge of the network. Content publishers can get started quickly and use the joint solution to deliver content closer to users, significantly improving the viewing quality.
“Our partnership with Qwilt and Cisco enables Vodafone and its broadcast partners to deliver a superior streaming service to customers. It means less buffering and lower latency services for the end user,” said Vodafone Business products and services director Giorgio Migliarina. “Also, by using open caching, we can more easily scale the service to meet the growing demands for live streaming, video-on-demand, and application services whilst providing content providers with a standardized platform built on Open APIs across multiple countries in Europe and Africa.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Vodafone, the largest pan-European and African telecommunications company,” added Qwilt CEO Alon Maor. “By harnessing the power of Open Caching, Vodafone is using its capabilities and position as a significant network operator to take an active role in effective content delivery, and to expand opportunities to monetize this value chain while enabling the next generation of content experiences across its markets. This deployment significantly expands our global, all-edge delivery network, bringing us one step closer to our goal of reaching all consumers around the globe with the high-quality digital experiences they need and expect.”
The new deployment means over 150 service providers have partnered with Qwilt with clients including Verizon in North America; BT in the UK; TIM Brazil and Telecom Argentina in Latin America; Airtel in India; J:COM in Asia-Pacific; Telefónica and Vodafone in EMEA; and Vodafone in Africa.
