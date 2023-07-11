Automation and content management provider Pebble has announced that it has successfully launched what it called one of the most technically advanced multichannel setups in APAC with CJ OliveNetworks.
CJ OliveNetworks, an entertainment and media subsidiary of South Korea’s CJ Group, provides a full house of broadcast and digital services including managed broadcast transmission of 64 local and international channels. To meet current growth and future expansion it required new flexible infrastructure that could support a combination of SDI, NDI, ST-2110 and transport streams, hosted on COTS hardware.
The installation, completed with channel partner Besco, combines Pebble’s automation, integrated channel and remote solutions, to bring 11 fully redundant channels to air. The solution, now live, features Pebble automation controlling playout of 33 integrated channels in an 11+11+11 redundant configuration. Each on-air channel can be fed from any one of three integrated channels to provide extremely high availability. All channels are of similar design with 2110 and SDI inputs and outputs plus NDI monitoring.
Logical processors include loudness control, audio shuffling, DolbyD encoding, SCTE104 and closed subtitling. CJ OliveNetworks is the first customer to use the RT Software plugin for advanced graphics. CJ OliveNetworks also uses Pebble's internal graphics capabilities.
In addition, CJ OliveNetworks is controlling external third-party Tornado CG. The integration of Pebble Open API with CJ OliveNetworks' in-house traffic and media management system enables communication between the two platforms. With this integration, CJ OliveNetworks can now interact with Pebble's live playlist and media metadata.
“We wanted to build a future proof flexible solution that could perform uncompressed IP, compressed IP and SDI in the same system and in the same server with a modern user interface,” remarked Choi Tae-Hyoung, general manager at CJ OliveNetworks. “Pebble systems were the clear winner in enabling us to move forward for our clients. We are immensely satisfied with the whole process from inception to execution.”
Besco was instrumental in specifying, testing and installing the system. Besco also supported Pebble in translating its user manuals into Korean and provides first line support on the company’s behalf. “Pebble has market leading solutions with the features that provide the flexibility CJ OliveNetworks needs. Pebble systems have extensive redundancy schemes, backed by excellent customer service ensuring ultimately on-air reliability. We’re looking forward to growing this partnership in the APAC region.”
