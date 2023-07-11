Delivering what is said to be trailblazing live coverage, transforming the global viewing experience, cloud-based live production and distribution workflow provider TVU Networks has revealed its contribution to the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships.
Spanning five days, the competition showcased top-tier trail and mountain runners from over 60 nations, reaching audiences across TV, web, and mobile platforms.
Relying on TVU's portable live transmission technology, the World Championship was for the first time able to provide real-time coverage from mountain trails which is typically challenging to broadcast live from due to connectivity issues. This is said to have allowed the organisers to effectively extend the thrill of the race beyond the borders of Innsbruck, the host city.
For the Championship’s live production, TVU Networks deployed 10 TVU One units, adding 24 TVU Anywhere Apps to mobile phones, and synchronising 4 signals for TVU RPS (Remote Production System). This array of cloud and IP solutions streamlined the process, responding to the diverse needs of such a large-scale event.
The TVU One units handled high-quality broadcasts from rugged mountain terrains, while the TVU Anywhere App provided additional flexibility, allowing on-site journalists, photographers and enthusiasts to bring their unique perspectives to the live coverage.
"Regardless of the diverse terrains from which the live competition was captured - be it flat ground, hills, or mountains - TVU's equipment delivered high-quality, reliable transmission," said Benedikt Happe, the event's producer and director.
“This enabled a seamless remote viewing experience that truly brought our viewers closer to the action. We were impressed by the know-how and exceptional support provided by TVU Networks. They went beyond offering a collection of products and services; their extensive suite of tools integrated seamlessly at all stages of our media production, ensuring smooth workflows throughout our live broadcast.”
