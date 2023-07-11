Ad-supported streaming automated solutions provider MuxIP has announced that it has delivered free ad supported streaming television (FAST) channels for Crimeflix, a leading provider of retro crime films and TV shows, using its FASTHub, for OTT service.
Running on Sling TV, Roku, LG, and Amazon FreeVee, the global distribution includes premier content including RoboCop, Universal Solider, Pacific Blue, Max Havoc, In the Line of Duty, Ambush in Waco and thirteen Mary Higgins Clark films. At launch, Crimeflix will have more than 150 hours of content available on the channel in fully dubbed English, French, and Spanish versions, with German to follow.
MuxIP isbeing used to enable Crimeflix to be distributed to smart TVs and a range of devices, using patented technology designed to lower costs and increase revenue generation.
MuxIP’s FASTHub for OTT and FASTHub for Broadcast provide a single platform with universal delivery. “The value of high-recognition single IP channels is still growing, and this relates to greater distribution and higher viewership, and higher CPMs on the ad side,” commented Jonathan French, senior vice president of sales and business development for MuxIP. “The Crimeflix channel is an ideal magnet for the crime genre, given the premium shows and movies that have tremendous global recognition. We expect this to gain wider distribution interest and lead in its category.”
“The crime genre is one of the most extensively watched, followed, and distributed of all, and the streaming era has expanded the global appeal of crime shows and films,” added John Laing, CEO of Crimeflix creator Rallie LLC Laing. “We see Crimeflix as an ever-growing entity, as library content moves into the passion vertical that drives so much funding and distribution deals worldwide. In any language in the global TV distribution market, crime does, in fact, pay.”
