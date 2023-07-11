Adding personalisation and distribution to traditional operators’ offers, online channel provider OKAST is joining forces with and video delivery components firm Broadpeak to launch a version 2.0 free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) solution.
The integration of OKAST Channels and broadpeak.io is intended to create a new generation of FAST platform. The FAST 2.0 solution is designed to enable publishers to better monetise their inventory while differentiating themselves in a unique way. By strengthening audience engagement through segmented programming and using distribution on operator networks, the partners have hopes that the new solution accelerates the transformation of FAST channel distribution.
With over 500 OTT platforms and premium FAST channels deployed, OKAST offers a modular cloud TV solution, OKAST Channels, which includes programming, playout, transcoding, distribution, and advertising monetisation services. For its part, Broadpeak designs and develops as-a-service solutions for content providers and network operators such as dynamic ad insertion, linear virtual channel creation and content personalisation.
In their partnership, the two firms say they are laying the foundations for FAST 2.0 to accelerate the deployment and performance of FAST channels by addressing three critical issues. Principally, by coupling Broadpeak's server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution, available on broadpeak.io SaaS, with a new version of channel programming solution, OKAST Channels, OKAST believes that it can introduce a high level of personalisation of channel content with AI and real-time adaptation of a channel's programming. Personal channels are said to be as close as possible to the end-user's tastes, reinforcing their attractiveness and their advertising performance.
Noting that to date channel distribution to multiple connected TV (CTV) platforms and applications, all with specific requirements, generates very high costs for publishers and high management complexity for channel editors, the firms are introducing variant channels. This is designed to make it possible to adapt the same video stream to the many different formats, cultures, and advertising rules of broadcast platforms, drastically reducing distribution costs and editorial management.
Through integration of Broadpeak's advanced CDN solution into OKAST Channels' distribution tools, it is now possible pay-TV operators to integrate FAST channels into an operator's offering and reach new audiences beyond typical CTV platforms.
“We are delighted to have partnered with OKAST to develop an advanced FAST personalisation solution to increase additional revenue opportunities for content providers, TV channels, and video streaming platforms,” commented Mathias Guille, vice-president cloud platform, Broadpeak.
The joint FAST 2.0 initiative is part of the strategy of the European FAST4EU consortium, created by OKAST, to develop a European ecosystem to address the FAST market. Going forward, OKAST says it will strengthen its portfolio of channels to offer local audiences in each market content that resonates with their values and culture, thus highlighting the breadth and quality of European programming available
“We are particularly proud to introduce FAST 2.0 with Broadpeak,” remarked Cédric Monnier, OKAST co-founder and CEO. “The solution meets our two highest objectives: to enable the distribution of FAST channels at the best cost for our publisher customers, while optimising revenues by matching them to audience tastes.”
