Kids’ and families’ TV and film specialist content company Two Daughters Entertainment has announced that its first animated TV series, Moley, has launched in the US on the streaming service offering a full season of 52 episodes.
Featuring a cast, including Warwick Davis (Star Wars, Willow), Gemma Arterton (Prince of Persia, Clash of the Titans), Julie Walters (Harry Potter, Mamma Mia), Richard E Grant (Withnail and I, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games), Moley tells the story of the adventures of a mole who lives under Windsor Castle.
The award-winning series Moley is scaling up globally. It is now being shown in over 140 countries worldwide with a slew of further international deals ongoing. Brokered by Jetpack Distribution, the US debut furthers the success the brand has achieved internationally, with other key international territories closed to date include ZDF in Germany and Globo in Brazil, and a China launch still to come. It is already broadcast on Warner Discovery’s Boomerang channel across EMEA and will debut on Free to Air channel POP in the UK.
"Moley continues to go from strength to strength across the world said Two Daughters Entertainment CEO James Reatchlous. “I am so pleased that the stories I told to my two little girls are now being shared with children far and wide. Bringing Moley to US audiences for the first time is especially pleasing on a personal level, as the US is a place close to my heart, having spent many years of my career there.”
Two Daughters Entertainment is also currently developing three brand new film properties which will roll out over the coming years.
