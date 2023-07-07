As the streaming service from football’s world governing body FIFA continues to expand globally, Sky Media has been selected as the official and exclusive ad sales representatives for the FIFA+ platform across Europe, the UK, and Ireland.
The free streaming service was launched in April 2022 giving fans the ability to watch full-match replays, highlights, goals and magical moments all in one place. This included every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match recorded on camera, totalling more than 2,000 hours of archive content. The FIFA+ Archive has more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar2022, FIFA+ generated 190 million views on match recaps, engaging fans with curated highlights while a livestream in Brazil attracted over 40 million unique visitors and set new world records.
The appointment of the advertising sales house of broadcaster Sky comes as FIFA+ has landed on a number of connected TV apps and FAST channels across the globe, bringing the platform into the homes of more football fans worldwide. The collaboration with Sky Media is said to represent a strategic move to continue to provide brands with attractive audiences and impactful inventory that further monetises FIFA+ content in key territories.
The new agreement also comes just weeks ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, where FIFA+ will provide a range of content, including live streams, full match replays, highlight cut downs, match previews and other features.
“We are thrilled to have Sky Media as our official ad sales representatives for FIFA+ in Europe, the UK, and Ireland. Sky Media's expertise and leading capabilities in advertising sales will maximise the commercial success of FIFA+ content enabling us to create new commercial opportunities,” said FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai. “This collaboration comes at an exciting time as we prepare to showcase the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, and we are confident that together we will deliver an outstanding digital experience for football fans."
Sky Media managing director Brett Aumuller added: “It’s great to be collaborating with FIFA as they move into the connected TV and FAST channels space. We already provide a wide-ranging football offering to advertisers and adding FIFA+ will make it an even simpler and more compelling proposition for brands.”
The appointment of the advertising sales house of broadcaster Sky comes as FIFA+ has landed on a number of connected TV apps and FAST channels across the globe, bringing the platform into the homes of more football fans worldwide. The collaboration with Sky Media is said to represent a strategic move to continue to provide brands with attractive audiences and impactful inventory that further monetises FIFA+ content in key territories.
The new agreement also comes just weeks ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, where FIFA+ will provide a range of content, including live streams, full match replays, highlight cut downs, match previews and other features.
“We are thrilled to have Sky Media as our official ad sales representatives for FIFA+ in Europe, the UK, and Ireland. Sky Media's expertise and leading capabilities in advertising sales will maximise the commercial success of FIFA+ content enabling us to create new commercial opportunities,” said FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai. “This collaboration comes at an exciting time as we prepare to showcase the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, and we are confident that together we will deliver an outstanding digital experience for football fans."
Sky Media managing director Brett Aumuller added: “It’s great to be collaborating with FIFA as they move into the connected TV and FAST channels space. We already provide a wide-ranging football offering to advertisers and adding FIFA+ will make it an even simpler and more compelling proposition for brands.”