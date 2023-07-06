New sports platform Dyn has revealed that it is being supported by streaming technology provider Qvest with project management and technical consulting prior to go-live to ensure a “flawless” setup of the content processes from live recording at the venues to distribution.
Starting at the end of August 2023, the new sports channel will be offering among other highlights exclusive live broadcasts of top German and European competitions in handball, basketball, volleyball, table tennis and field hockey.
As part of the collaboration, Qvest will be responsible for the technical project management of Dyn’s content workflows and technology experts are in close exchange with the Dyn team and the individual technical service providers responsible for the different workflows in content production and distribution.
Qvest added that it offered particular support for the Dyn team in during the planning phase of the streaming platform with controlling and technical consulting as well as with partner management. Qvest will contribute expertise to the new sports broadcaster in production workflows such as live recording at the sports venues, further processing of the signals and distribution on various IP-based channels.
Technical workflows of remote productions will be bundled at the Dyn locations in Cologne and Munich, and artificial intelligence is used for processing and target-group-specific preparation of the produced media content. Alongside OTT streaming and TV, Dyn focuses on social media as the most important playout channels for the produced content.
Producing and broadcasting live sporting events in a new way requires both innovation and expertise,” said Dyn Media CEO Andreas Heyden. “We are very grateful and satisfied that Qvest has supported us in this process.”
“Live and sports broadcasting has been both learned and lived at Qvest for decades,” noted Norman Tettenborn, principal at Qvest and project partner for Dyn Media. “Here in particular, efficient processes and scalable technologies are crucial for success. With our experience from complex infrastructure projects, we can support the Dyn Media team to produce high-quality content for various distribution channels.”
As part of the collaboration, Qvest will be responsible for the technical project management of Dyn’s content workflows and technology experts are in close exchange with the Dyn team and the individual technical service providers responsible for the different workflows in content production and distribution.
Qvest added that it offered particular support for the Dyn team in during the planning phase of the streaming platform with controlling and technical consulting as well as with partner management. Qvest will contribute expertise to the new sports broadcaster in production workflows such as live recording at the sports venues, further processing of the signals and distribution on various IP-based channels.
Technical workflows of remote productions will be bundled at the Dyn locations in Cologne and Munich, and artificial intelligence is used for processing and target-group-specific preparation of the produced media content. Alongside OTT streaming and TV, Dyn focuses on social media as the most important playout channels for the produced content.
Producing and broadcasting live sporting events in a new way requires both innovation and expertise,” said Dyn Media CEO Andreas Heyden. “We are very grateful and satisfied that Qvest has supported us in this process.”
“Live and sports broadcasting has been both learned and lived at Qvest for decades,” noted Norman Tettenborn, principal at Qvest and project partner for Dyn Media. “Here in particular, efficient processes and scalable technologies are crucial for success. With our experience from complex infrastructure projects, we can support the Dyn Media team to produce high-quality content for various distribution channels.”