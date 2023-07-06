ATP Media, the global sales, broadcast, media, and distribution arm of the ATP tennis tour is to continue its business relationship with sports management firm IMG Replay to manage and license the video archive for the tour’s archive until 31 December 2025.
IMG has a long history in tennis, owning and operating various ATP tournaments around the world, as well as providing consultancy services to ATP Media and having represented the ATP Tour Archive for an extended period of time. The company has also represented the media rights and commercial partnerships for Wimbledon for the past 50 years, and manages the US Open media rights outside the Americas, as well as the media rights for Roland Garros across the US, Brazil, Latin America, Japan, and Oceania. IMG’s data and technology business, IMG ARENA, also represents the data rights for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.
The ATP Tour archive has already seen the creation of an industry leading fully searchable and downloadable digital destination to preserve the heritage of the ATP Tour, serve ATP Media’s media partners and commercialise via the partnership with IMG Replay.
In total, IMG’s digital archive platform, IMGReplay.com has access to more than 5,000 hours of ATP Tour content. The new agreement will include archive footage from as far back as 1990, largely from the ATP Masters 1000and Nitto ATP Finals, as well as content from the ATP 500 and ATP 250 events and Next Gen ATP Finals.
Commenting on the new deal, Stuart Watts, ATP Media chief operating officer said: “IMG Replay does a fantastic job representing the ATP Tour Archive. We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership to ensure our extensive archive of action from the ATP Tour continues to be made fully accessible to our stakeholders and clients.”
IMG Replay vice president Tom Barnes added: “Over the years, the ATP Tour has produced some of the most memorable moments not only in tennis, but in sport as a whole. We’re delighted to continue our global partnership with ATP Media so that storytellers can have unbeatable access to the sporting moments that matter via IMG Replay.”
