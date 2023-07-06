Looking to add further value to its gigabit connectivity bundles, UK altnet Connect Fibre has chosen TV-as-a-service provider Netgem to complement its full-fibre broadband service with video products based on Netgem’s streaming solutions for UK ISPs.
Founded in 2019, the Cambridgeshire-based UK ISP Connect Fibre focuses on providing broadband offers at what it claims are “reasonable prices” to compete with fibre ISPs on the networks of Openreach, CityFibre or Virgin.
The new TV service includes over 215 live channels including 100 channels in addition to Freeview - with 45+ channel dedicated to sport such as MBL.TV, The Rugby Network and Pop kids. There are also 100.000 hours of included content with 25 Freeview Play catch-up such as ITVX or BBC iPlayer and access to a library of included shows and movies such as YouTube, TikTok, Filmzie and Wedomovies. More than 30 games which do not require additional equipment are included. All of the above, plus other features, are delivered through Netgem’s 4K TV box.
“Connect Fibre’s mission is to bring flawless full fibre speeds to communities that need it,” said Connect Fibre chief customer officer Deryck Shepherd. “Leveraging Netgem’s revolutionary platform allows us to extend the range of fuss-free services we can provide. Viewers can enjoy a full range of interactive entertainment at a fair price, and households who require a landline can move seamlessly to a modern cost-effective service. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership.”
Netgem partners with altnets such as Connect Fibre to add what it says will be a distinctly better and affordable TV service to their broadband packages, allowing them to compete against the larger operators players in the market. It says adding TV to fibre broadband services opens up new revenue streams for ISPs and most importantly helps capture a bigger part of broadband switchers in the market, looking for better value bundles - combining fibre connectivity, phone and TV in one plan.
Netgem currently has over 15 ISP distribution partners including Octaplus, Inspire Telecom, and WightFibre to name a few. Connect Fibre is now the 5th ISP to make use of the co-branded TV solution created by Netgem and implemented successfully with Origin TV, Community Fibre TV, Gibtelecom TV and TalkTalk TV.
“We are pleased that Connect Fibre has decided to join the group of ISPs in the UK who are leveraging our TV service to maximise the connection volumes on their Fibre networks,” added Netgem Group chief commercial & customer officer Sylvain Thevenot. “This is not only great news for their Fibre customers in terms of value proposition with over 200 channels and thousands of hours of inclusive On-demand streaming content, but it also brings the Bundle proposition to the best level - to compete effectively with the Big 4 ISPs in the market.”
