Independent producer of high-end factual and kids’ content, Jasper James-founded Screen Glue, has confirmed live-action/animation series Fred and Pete’s Treasure Tales, will premiere in the UK on 10 July, as its first series for BBC kids’ destination CBeebies.
The 30 x 14’ show is described as a fast-paced and funny factual series for children aged 4-7. It follows Cornwall-based artists Fred and Pete as they spend their days hunting for treasure around the county. From silver balls to tin buckets, pirate flags to spiky fruit, each treasure they find has a story that Fred and Pete bring to life through their imaginative drawings and their mad-cap quest to uncover the treasure’s secrets.
Helping the duo on the way is Suzy, who runs the Museum of Cornish Treasures, and her friendly robot Archie. Suzy knows a thing or two about the history of Cornwall and is on hand to offer clues to the friends about how they can find out more about their treasures. With challenges, songs and capers along the way, each episode takes the audience on an adventure through the incredible Cornish landscape and history in a fun, accessible format for young children.
Fred and Pete’s Treasure Tales was commissioned by Kate Morton, head of BBC Children’s commissioning and acquisitions, 0-6 and the commissioning executive for the BBC is Nick Hall. Jasper James is executive producer and Warren Prentice is series producer. The series is produced in association with Propa Job.
Commenting on the premiere, James said: “We are delighted to be working with the BBC Children’s team once again, this time bringing Screen Glue’s hallmark traits of fast paced and funny factual, animation and engaging characters to the younger audiences - and their parents and caregivers - who love CBeebies. Creating kids’ content, especially live action, is more challenging today than it has ever been. So, to be as forward-thinking as possible and always keen to maximise efficiencies, we purposely set out to create a factual format that could easily travel, with in-built returnability.”
