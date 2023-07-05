US hit series Abbott Elementary, cult classic The X Files and dramas hits Bones, Empire, Alias and Scandal are among new multi-series box sets which are set to land on Channel 4’s streaming service in a new multi-series deal with Disney.
The deal will add over 1,000 hours of American drama to Channel 4’s popular streaming platform which will be available from July 2023. The offer will kick off with Alias series 1-5 and The Americans series 1-6 this summer, followed by Empire series 1-6, Scandal series 1-7, The X Files series 1-11, Bones series 1-12, The Killing series 1-4, Star series 1-3, Grown-Ish series 1-6 and Abbott Elementary series 1-2. Abbott Elementary will air on E4 and then be available to stream on Channel 4.
“We’re so pleased to have agreed such an extensive content deal with Disney, ranging from their most iconic series like X Files to fresh hits such as Abbott Elementary and Star,” commented Nick Lee, head of acquisitions at Channel 4. “We look forward to our viewers being able to binge series after series on Channel 4.”
The news comes just as Channel 4 was nominated more than any other channel or streamer at the 2023 prestigious Edinburgh TV Awards with a record breaking 29 award nominations across 16 different categories. In addition to nomination for popular recurring series and new programmes, the broadcaster has also been nominated for the Best On Demand Service category for its streaming platform, the go-to destination for young people with 85% of the UK’s 16-34-year-olds registered, and it is also nominated for the coveted Channel of the Year award which it won in 2022.
