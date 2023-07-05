In what amounts to a key new territory for The Forge’s acclaimed drama, independent distributor All3Media International has announced a new scripted format deal for the Indian adaptation of multi-award-winning series Dark Money.
Originally produced for BBC One by the multi-award-winning producer The Forge, behind National Treasure and Help, the scripted format explores themes of morality, power, money and fame, as it follows a young boy riding the wave of success for his role in a successful film when it soon becomes apparent he's suffered abuse on set by the renowned producer.
On discovering the news, his parents accept a substantial pay-off to keep silent rather than press charges. Not wanting to hurt their family further from publicity hell, they think this will allow them all to move on. They were wrong. Whilst the pay-off outwardly transforms their lifestyle, the hurt and betrayal cannot be erased, and the family begins to crack.
Premiering in India under the title Kafas, the six-part series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment and is streaming now exclusively on Sony LIV.
Applause and Sony’s adaptation of Dark Money marks the latest scripted format from All3Media International’s catalogue to find success in India. All3Media International has licensed over seven scripted formats in India, including Masoom, the Indian adaptation of Irish drama Blood, launched on Disney+ Hotstar as the platform’s Number 1 Hindi Series whilst Mithya, the award-winning Indian adaptation of Two Brothers Pictures’ Cheat which premiered to critical acclaim on ZEE5.
Commenting on the new adaptation, All3Media International EVP APAC Sabrina Duguet said: “Applause and Madiba Entertainment have produced a captivating drama told through impeccably high-quality storytelling, that has found a perfect home with Sony LIV. The universal themes of The Forge’s original scripted format have translated poignantly and intelligently, and I am delighted to see the series already receiving widespread acclaim and connecting with audiences across India.”
