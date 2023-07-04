A report from the European Audiovisual Observatory has revealed the considerable presence of US players in the European TV and on-demand sector with American owners making particular traction in the children’s TV sector.

study found that by the end of December 2022, the European audio-visual sector boasts a total of 12,664 media services available in the wider European region. Around three quarters of these are linear services 9,349 TV channels and a quarter are non-linear services, including 3,315 VOD services and video-sharing platforms.