study found that by the end of December 2022, the European audio-visual sector boasts a total of 12,664 media services available in the wider European region. Around three quarters of these are linear services 9,349 TV channels and a quarter are non-linear services, including 3,315 VOD services and video-sharing platforms.

With regards to ownership, the European TV market is divided into a public sector with mainly generalist programming available on DTT networks and a private sector which has expanded into thematic cable, IPTV, and satellite channels. Almost all on-demand services are privately owned (97%). Public service media have entered the market as well, mostly offering catch-up of their linear programming. One in five public on-demand services are paying services, for example the international version of the BBC iPlayer.Non-European players have taken a strong foothold in the European AV market. One in five of the top 50 TV groups and more than a third of the top 50 groups for on-demand services has a non-European parent company. The majority of non-European parent companies of AV services in Europe were US players. Around one in five (18%) of all TV channels (excluding local TV) are US-owned and over a third of all subscription VOD (39%) and transactional VOD (33%) services in Europe belong to a US company. US players dominated kids TV and entertainment SVOD. Around half of all children’s TV channels in Europe are US-owned (48%) and the same goes for 59% of entertainment subscription video-on-demand services. Paramount's Nickelodeon brand , the Disney Channel, AT&T's Cartoon Network and AMC Networks JimJam are prominent examples. US players also dominate adult online entertainment with a 59% supply share of entertainment subscription video-on-demand services. US players also had the largest scope of operating markets across Europe. The Walt Disney Company, for example, has a virtual European omnipresence, operating in 44 European TV markets.The report also revealed that within the actual content of AV services in Europe reveals significant differences between linear and non-linear services. While TV programming is largely defined by thematic fragmentation, on-demand services have a clear focus on film and TV fiction content.