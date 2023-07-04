Six months on from launch and claiming to have achieved “remarkable” results through its network of owned and managed channels and global FAST channels, Radar MCN is now spearheading a new “Total Distribution” strategy for parent WTFN Group.
In addition to Radar MCN, the WTFN Group’s business divisions include premium content producer WTFN Entertainment, global distributor Fred Media, and digital multi-channel network N. The new strategy will see Radar MCN work more closely with the group’s businesses to ensure that rights for any type of content is maximised across every available platform.
Offering an example of the Total Distribution thinking, Radar MCN cited reality show Bondi Vet which having started as a TV series watched in Australia and then internationally, is now boasts four million subscribers across platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, in addition to branded AVOD and FAST channels managed by Radar and core content on Blue Ant’s recently launched and rapidly expanding FAST channel network, Love Pets.
Radar MCN will also be looking to offer total distribution solutions to an expanded third-party partner base and has recruited former Beyond Rights CEO Kate Llewellyn-Jones to help drive this ambition in the newly created role of content partnerships lead.
Joining as a consultant, and based with the Radar team in London, Llewellyn-Jones will be looking to work with a range of production companies, content creators and other rights owners to help ensure their untapped rights can be successfully monetised.
“Radar MCN is the engine driving Total Distribution within the WTFN Group, working end to end with the other business units to ensure every piece of content we represent works across the best mix of platforms – for maximum returns,” said Radar MCN general manager Derek Dyson commenting on the moves.
“The fact that we’ve grown out of a creative business makes us unique in this world. We have creativity in our DNA and understand what makes great content. When you combine this with our knowledge of digital opportunities and audiences – and our track record in revenue generation - it explains why content owners are increasingly turning to us for help.”
