Homes and businesses in southern and eastern parts of England are set to have the opportunity to access state-of-the art broadband connections and have their ability to stream entertainment enhanced in the latest part of the UK government’s Project Gigabit.
The £5 billion scheme is designed roll out gigabit-capable, reliable broadband across the UK and in its latest part, people living and working in rural parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Hampshire are set to gain improved connectivity. Across the UK, 76% of premises are now able to access gigabit-capable broadband, up from 6% in early 2019, according to Building Digital UK’s (BDUK) latest Project Gigabit progress update.
Survey work has already with the first gigabit installations expected early in 2024and the first live connections expected by summer of that year. Once connected, residents and businesses in Portsmouth, Beccles, the Broads and further afield, will enjoy access to broadband services over a network capable of supporting speeds of up to 10Gbps.
Around 62,000 homes and businesses in Norfolk stand to benefit from £114 million of Project Gigabit investment, across locations including Buxton, Castle Acre and Horning. A further 8,000 premises in the north west of the county are being reviewed for inclusion subject to survey in the next six months.
Independent full-fibre provider CityFibre will deliver gigabit-capable infrastructure for around 218,000 homes and businesses having secured £318 million of Project Gigabit funding. The provider will also be making a private investment of £170 million to deliver the project. This comes on the heels of CityFibre working with broadband provider toob to deliver gigabit broadband across Brighton, Hove and Worthing.
