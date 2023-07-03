Promising real estate-dreams and high-stakes reality, and marking the format’s 15th territory win, Banijay Germany subsidiary Good Times has announced that it is to produce a new adaptation of The Block for RTL Germany.
The show will be known locally as Wettkampf in 4 Wänden – Die ultimative Bau-Challenge and the new adaptation of the renovation-based reality show will feature four couples competing in order to turn an unloved apartment into a high-end property. Every room matters in this series as it is all about who can impress the expert jury.
A Nine Network format, Banijay holds the global distribution rights to the format and finished tape. The Block has aired over 800 episodes in Australia to-date, with its 18th-season-launch the top-rated show of the night and its finale was the most-watched unscripted show in 2022. In addition, it has been adapted in 14 territories including New Zealand, Belgium, the Netherlands, the US, and Denmark, where its eighth season won the slot on all demos.
Since its creation 25 years ago, Good Times has developed and produced numerous formats for the German audience and its credits include Mein Lokal, Dein Lokal Der Profi Kommt, Armes Deutschland and Home of the Year. Commenting on the new programme, managing director Shona Fraser said: “We love The Block – it’s such a strong format and we can’t wait to bring it to RTL in Germany with our own special reality twist. It is so exciting watching the teams create completely new rooms from a blank canvas.”
Lucas Green, chief content officer, operations at Banijay added: “The Block is a brilliant format that has hooked audiences around the world. Banijay has a strong record in creating must-watch competition reality shows and we are sure with Good Times’ expertise, the German audience is bound to be engrossed in the transformations.”
