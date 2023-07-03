Looking to push growth and innovate its platform business further, Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has turned to prominent IT start-up female executives as the new leaders of its TVING over-the-top (OTT) platform and K-POP culture offer Mnet Plus.
Becoming the first female CEO in the Korean OTT industry, Choi Ju-hui (pictured) has been appointed the new chief executive officer of TVING. Launched as an independent corporation from CJ ENM in October 2020, TVING is said to have claimed OTT leadership in Korea due to its original content with a unique appeal.
Choi has accumulated expertise in platform business, previously serving as CSO at the online fashion platform W Concept and as CBO of the luxury e-commerce platform Trenbe, where she oversaw business including strategy, sales, marketing and IT. Prior to that, she was part of the Boston Consulting Group, after which she moved to Walt Disney Korea managing the business strategy for Asia including the launch of Disney+ in Korea.
Kim Ji-won has been named head of Mnet Plus Business a K-POP culture platform launched by CJ ENM in 2022. It provides K-POP content libraries and fan-artist interactive communities that CJ ENM has accumulated over the years, including Mnet Plus original IP, Mnet music content and KCON.
The business’s new exec boasts expertise in new platform business development across various companies from major Korean conglomerates such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and NCSOFT, to global IT companies like US-based Moloco and edtech developer Mathpresso, where she served as COO and CPO, overseeing operations such as profit model development.
Choi has accumulated expertise in platform business, previously serving as CSO at the online fashion platform W Concept and as CBO of the luxury e-commerce platform Trenbe, where she oversaw business including strategy, sales, marketing and IT. Prior to that, she was part of the Boston Consulting Group, after which she moved to Walt Disney Korea managing the business strategy for Asia including the launch of Disney+ in Korea.
Kim Ji-won has been named head of Mnet Plus Business a K-POP culture platform launched by CJ ENM in 2022. It provides K-POP content libraries and fan-artist interactive communities that CJ ENM has accumulated over the years, including Mnet Plus original IP, Mnet music content and KCON.
The business’s new exec boasts expertise in new platform business development across various companies from major Korean conglomerates such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and NCSOFT, to global IT companies like US-based Moloco and edtech developer Mathpresso, where she served as COO and CPO, overseeing operations such as profit model development.