As the city of Brighton and Hove and up and coming neighbouring town Worthing fill with tourists, increased gigabit options will be among the array of attractions on offer in the UK south coast cultural hubs thanks to full-fibre broadband provider toob.
In partnership with the UK’s largest independent full-fibre platform CityFibre, toob promises Worthing, Brighton and Hove residents a faster, more reliable internet connection with 15x faster download and 68x faster upload speeds than the UK broadband average.
As it does battle in the gigabit market against BT Openreach and Virgin Media O2, toob sees low price as its other key attraction. The company said the cost-of-living crisis has affected everyone, with prices rising faster than wages, many people are facing difficult choices around affordability and that was why it was offering its full-fibre broadband at an affordable rate. toob also stressed that it has a strict no in-contract price rise policy, so customers can be confident that their bills won’t increase mid-contract. It also says that it is seeking to play an active role in the communities it operates in, with support to local charities and community organisations.
“We are delighted to be able to offer our service to Worthing, Brighton and Hove. We believe that fast and reliable broadband is a necessity that everyone should have,” said toob CEO Nick Parbutt.
"We are committed to delivering the fastest and most reliable service, using the latest full-fibre technology, at an affordable price. Customers will benefit from speeds of 900Mbps for only £25 per month on an 18-month contract, with no in contract price rises; they can rely on toob to provide broadband that simply works.”
