Looking to boost its audience through international programming, US film and television studio FilmRise has licensed advertising, video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) rights to programming from BBC Studios for its streaming network.
With several shows in the bundle of over 480 episodes available to stream immediately, the package includes various series of different genres, notably 23 seasons of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning crime drama Silent Witness; four seasons of the
Emmy-nominated Wallander starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hiddleston and David Warner; five seasons of Ripper Street starring Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Jerome Flynn; popular sci-fi series Primeval; and Canadian time-travel favourite Being Eric.
Other programmes in the deal include Scott and Bailey, Misfits and Life and Death Row among others.
“BBC Studios is behind some of the best programming in the world and we’re excited to bring this content to the FilmRise Streaming Network and grow our audience through international programming, all for free,” commented Max Einhorn, SVP of acquisitions & co-productions FilmRise.
The new deals come just as FilmRise announced that it had partnered with LA- and Stockholm-based multimedia production company Grinning Dog Entertainment to produce a new light-hearted true crime documentary television series Statute of Limitations.
