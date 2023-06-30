As it furthers the capability of its connected TVs with content, TV manufacturer VIZIO has launched the next in its exclusive Branded Content Studio series, Clean Break from The Tidy Trainer, Michelle Hobgood.
Hosted by the renowned professional organiser, the new series delves into the world of organisational tips and tricks, inspired by the popular TikTok organising trend and presented by a top consumer packaged goods brand.
Hobgood’s skills in systems and organisation were born out of necessity when she became the single mom of an autistic son. Juggling a career and a demanding home life, she created efficient systems to save time and reduce stress. Recognising the positive impact of an organised home on her family's mental health, Hobgood became a professional organiser and now shares her expertise with viewers in Clean Break.
The programme focuses on telling uplifting stories that VIZIO believes will resonate with viewers. Each episode showcases valuable organisational hacks and highlights practical tips that make even the most tedious chores manageable.
Viewers will be able to discover Hobgood’ s organising and cleaning systems that free up valuable time, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. In Laundry Day, considered as her paramount signature skill, Hobgood serves as a personal stylist, sharing tips from closet organisation to packing outfits for your next trip. In This or That, Hobgood looks to bust the myths behind what’s trendy, and what’s realistic as she tests their functionality and provides practical alternatives for different organising styles.
“We are thrilled to launch Clean Break and provide our viewers with practical organisational tips," said Steve DeMain, vice president, branded content & sponsorship sales at VIZIO. "Michelle Hobgood's expertise and relatable approach to organisation will inspire our audience to create a cleaner and more organised living space, ultimately enhancing their daily routines.”
Clean Break is available on the VIZIO Home Screen this summer and exclusively on demand on WatchFree+.
