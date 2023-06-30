



nexfibre, the £4.5 billion joint venture created by InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global and Telefónica, has switched on its network across the UK for homes and businesses using Virgin Media O2’s gigabit broadband services and offering XGS-PON capability.

The combination of nexfibre and Virgin Media O2’s network footprints is designed to see the creation of the UK’s first national-scale challenger to BT Openreach, boosting choice and competition in the market.



At present, the VMO2 infrastructure supports download speeds of 1.1Gbps but XGS-PON and fibre connections will provide customers with symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 10Gbps, supporting future new technologies and applications.



XGS-PON will initially underpin VMO2 broadband services using nexfibre’s new full-fibre network, which is projected to cover five million homes by 2026 with the option of reaching a total of seven million homes beyond that. nexfibre’s network is also set to enable Virgin Media O2 to extend its fibre footprint to up to 23 million homes by 2028, around 80% of the UK.



“nexfibre’s advanced full-fibre network is now live and will deliver hyper-fast broadband to millions of homes and businesses across the country,” commented nexfibre CEO Bernardo Quinn.



“We are investing £4.5 billion to roll out our new network which will boost the UK’s digital economy by creating thousands of jobs and getting millions more homes and businesses online. We are on a mission to build and operate our network in previously underserved areas, closing the digital divide and giving more people access to high-quality broadband.”