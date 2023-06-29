Just after renewing its partnership with Canada’s Super Channel and distributor Off The Fence in early 2023, Go Button Media has now revealed the first three factual series to be greenlit and in production, as part of the current 36-hour six-series deal.
The three new titles are Engineering Evolved, Cursed History and Revolutions That Changed the World. Engineering Evolved reveals the hidden stories of the transportation technology that’s set to move the world. From ships to cars to trains and submarines, every episode explores one mode of transit – at the frontier of design, engineering and tech. With input and insights from historians, engineers and futurists, the series examines how innovations and inventions have helped developed each type of transport to what it has become today and where it is going in the future.
Cursed History is an intriguing series that explores the strange histories and legends of those who lived or died by a curse. It looks at how history is riddled with people, places, and objects that spread chaos that brought death, disaster, and destruction upon them. Each episode will feature three tales of some of history’s most dauting curses.
Revolutions That Changed The World examines the rise and fall of selected empires, monarchs and military leaders, many of whom learned the hard way that power is far from absolute and allegiance, always conditional. But what conditions prompted Spartacus' slave rebellion or Queen Boudicca’s vengeful mutiny? And what caused the French to turn against their own monarch. The show looks at how such turbulence can change the world.
“Following our creative development process and close collaboration with our partners at Super Channel and Off The Fence to assess their requirements for Canadian and international audiences, we are thrilled to now have our first three greenlights in history and engineering - two particular sweet spots for our business,” commented Daniel Oron, co-founder and executive producer at Go Button Media.
Loren Baxter, head of acquisitions at Off The Fence, added: “The beauty of working in this way with Go Button Media and Super Channel is the flexibility we have on the concepts, which are being fed by the most up to date feedback from our sellers as to what buyers are looking for. We’re bringing to the market three shows that we know will receive (and already are) a lot of interest from our clients.”
