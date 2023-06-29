Looking to accelerate the global delivery of media, Dalet has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program and completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for its Dalet Flex media logistics platform.
To successfully complete the AWS FTR, AWS Partners must adopt specific best practices around security, reliability and operational excellence as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. As members of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions running on, or integrating with, AWS, Dalet meets AWS best practices and standards that are designed to produce better customer outcomes.
Dalet says these achievements reinforce its global relationship with AWS and accelerates servicing customers who seek to run cloud-native media operations with enhanced performance and security standards.
Dalet Flex is designed to power collaborative workflows for a range of media-centric organisations such as customers Fox Sports Australia, STARZ, Sony Pictures International, and Peloton. It has flexible SaaS deployment options, which include hybrid and fully cloud-hosted and operated.
Flex workflows support archive management and monetisation to migrate aging archives into a modern content library for collaborative use and what Dalet claims will be “unlimited” monetisation opportunities.
“The attractiveness of a cloud-native platform like Dalet Flex is the scalability and elasticity achieved running on AWS. As your workload shifts and evolves, you can right-size your operations on the fly,” said Dalet CTO Lincoln Spiteri commenting on the award. “With our completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review and being part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, our customers can be confident that Dalet adheres to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, providing a seamless customer cloud experience, wherever they are in their journey.”
Dalet says these achievements reinforce its global relationship with AWS and accelerates servicing customers who seek to run cloud-native media operations with enhanced performance and security standards.
Dalet Flex is designed to power collaborative workflows for a range of media-centric organisations such as customers Fox Sports Australia, STARZ, Sony Pictures International, and Peloton. It has flexible SaaS deployment options, which include hybrid and fully cloud-hosted and operated.
Flex workflows support archive management and monetisation to migrate aging archives into a modern content library for collaborative use and what Dalet claims will be “unlimited” monetisation opportunities.
“The attractiveness of a cloud-native platform like Dalet Flex is the scalability and elasticity achieved running on AWS. As your workload shifts and evolves, you can right-size your operations on the fly,” said Dalet CTO Lincoln Spiteri commenting on the award. “With our completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review and being part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, our customers can be confident that Dalet adheres to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, providing a seamless customer cloud experience, wherever they are in their journey.”