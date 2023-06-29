Just weeks after the growing media and entertainment catalogue management company appointed a new chief operating officer tasked with fostering growth and scalability, Fabric has hired Jean Abreu as its chief revenue officer, responsible for the strategic growth and sales.
Abreu (pictured) joins Fabric from Deluxe, where she was the senior vice president of sales. She boasts over 30 years of experience running sales deep customer and personal relationships with Hollywood studios, content owners and streaming platforms in the M&E sector. Abreu spent the majority of her career in sales positions at Sony and began her career in physical media supply chain and moved to the digital landscape in 2012 with Sony NMS. Her focus has always been working with customers to enable the most efficient workflows for content distribution.
Commenting on the appointment, Fabric CEO Rob Delf said: “Having worked with Jean for a number of years when she was at Sony and I was running Rightsline, I know about her deep understanding of digital supply chains. Her industry knowledge and network will be a tremendous asset to Fabric as we continue to grow the business.”
“I joined Fabric because I believe in Rob’s vision and the product, which provides normalised, clean, accessible metadata that can be relied on as the source of truth. Enriching that metadata via Origin makes Fabric unstoppable,” Abreu added.
“Having worked in the content distribution supply chain for many years I am ready for a new challenge, helping content owners and platforms solve the problem of locating and standardising metadata assets that are strewn over multiple legacy systems. I am excited to join a company that has a supportive culture that empowers passionate employees and allows them to thrive and succeed in a respectful environment.”
