Strengthening its European Reach and in particular solidifying its continental Spanish presence, media and entertainment digital media services and software provider Blu Digital Group has launch a full-service facility at Rambla de Catalunya in the heart of Barcelona.
Blu Digital Group's European presence now spans facilities in Greece, Denmark, Spain, and the UK. The Barcelona facility will serve as a central hub for content distribution, localisation and post-production work, tailored to meet the diverse needs of the Spanish and global markets.
Under the leadership of Ramon Martos Calvo (pictured) as managing director, the facility will extend the reach of Blu's range of content distribution, localisation, post-production, and media management services. In his role, he will aim to expand Blu's products and services throughout the region. With his extensive experience in the Spanish M&E industry, Ramon brings a wealth of knowledge from his seventeen-year tenure at Deluxe Entertainment Services Spain, where he is said to have successfully revitalised the business, propelling it to become the leading player in the Spanish market.
“Ramon brings exceptional expertise in digital transformation within the content distribution industry in the Spanish region," commented Blu Digital Group CEO Paulette Pantoja. "Considering his outstanding track record and strong industry relationships, it was evident that he is the perfect candidate to oversee the establishment and expansion of our new facility in this crucial region, driving the growth of Blu's extensive range of products and services. Our new Barcelona facility is strategically situated in the vibrant L'Eixample neighbourhood, close to the commercial district Plaça de Catalunya, making it ideal for our clients and team."
Blu Digital Group's solutions harness proprietary cloud-based software, BluConductor, something that it says provides a modern approach to digital content distribution and globalisation services through a centralised global software platform that fosters collaborative efforts among all Blu Digital Group's facilities worldwide.
The Barcelona office opening follows hot on the heels of the London office inauguration in early May, which delivers an extensive range of content distribution, media management, post-production, localisation, and distribution services to existing and new clients in the region. The London office also serves as the European headquarters for the company's cloud-based software division.
Blu Digital Group has also recently undertaken strategic acquisitions such as Dicentia Studios in Denmark, which established a media management and localisation hub for Northern Europe, and Haymillian, which expanded Blu's presence in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.
