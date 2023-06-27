Not content with taking Wrexham’s football team to the higher reaches of the professional game, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is now to curate Welsh language content for Welsh language broadcaster S4C.
The commercial output deal for Welsh Wednesdays will see six hours of content running each week on the Maximum Effort Channel a partnership between streaming platform Fubo and Maximum Effort, producer of the Deadpool films and Welcome to Wrexham series and co-founded by Reynolds (pictured).
Welsh Wednesdays will begin on the Maximum Effort Channel on Wednesday 28 June. S4C will supply Maximum Effort Channel with weekly programming including dramas, documentaries and entertainment formats in this long-term partnership. The programmes launching Welsh Wednesday will include drama series Bang (Joio/Artists Studio); Petrol Head – Pen Petrol (Rondo); Red Wall – Y Wal Goch (Afanti); Wrexham Our Club – Wrecsam Clwb Ni (WildflamE); Vets – Y Fets (Boom); and Gareth Bale: Living the Dream – Gareth Bale: Byw’r Freuddwyd (Barn Media).
“As many have noted, there is an alarming lack of Welsh content available for American viewing pleasure. That stops today. Well, actually Wednesdays,” said Reynolds. “We’re so grateful to S4C for helping bring Welsh programming to a broader audience. And to that broader audience, don’t worry, I am told there will be subtitles.”
The channel will be available to watch in the US and S4C assured that the commercial deal will create income to invest back into the creative sector in Wales.
“Ryan Reynolds is our adopted Welshman and his respect, understanding and commitment to Wrexham and Wales is unquestionable,” added S4C chief content officer Llinos Griffin-Williams. “Wales has a population of just over 3 million, but Ryan can reach tens of millions of people on his social media feeds alone. It gives us the opportunity to show Welsh culture, language and talent on the international stage in our Wednesday takeovers. This commercial deal will take Welsh language content to Hollywood and the world.”
