Research from Ampere Analysis in partnership with GroupM Nexus’s addressable TV solution Finecast and Microsoft Advertising finds that the global addressable TV sector is rising strongly and is set to grow by over 50% from its current value to $87 billion by 2027.

was based on over 100 interviews with advertisers, streamers and agencies and supported by bottom-up market modelling and quantitative consumer research. It calculated that an average of a sixth of advertisers’ video advertising budgets are currently being spent with addressable TV service providers. This is as high as a fifth in mature markets like the US, with all major industry categories represented among addressable TV advertisers.