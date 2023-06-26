Boutique content sales, distribution, development and co-production company yes Studios has confirmed that the second season of its award-winning historical drama The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem will debut on Netflix on 14 July.
The new series picks up on the involving story of the tempestuous Ermosa family in 1940s Jerusalem. It follows Newlyweds Luna (Swell Ariel Or) and David (Israel Ogalbo) as they experience a growing strain on their relationship once they enter a bohemian British circle, Gabriel (Michael Aloni) search for the son he never knew he had from his affair with Rochel (Yuval Scharf) and the family shop will hit hard times, forcing Rosa (Hila Saada) and the women of the family to take matters into their own hands. Ephraim (Tom Hagi) will become even more radical in his actions putting the whole family in danger, all while the threat of World War II will become critical.
Adapted from the best-selling novel by the same name, written by Sarit Yishai-Levi, the series was created by Shlomo Mashiach (Your Honor), Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff, directed by Oded Lotan and produced by yes TV and Artza Productions' Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines. All 16 episodes of season two will be made available on 14 July in major markets including the US, UK, France and Spain.
“Acclaimed for its lavish design, period reconstruction and masterful storytelling, The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem is one of Israel’s most addictive and ambitious series to date and season one proved a big hit with viewers all over the world,” remarked yes Studios managing director Sharon Levi.
“The same characters return in season two, with the backdrop moving more from the dying days of the Ottoman Empire to The British Mandate and World War II – providing a fascinating history of a fledgling country as well as the passionate and heart-breaking story of the Ermosa family. We are thrilled to now share this second season with Netflix viewers around the world.”
