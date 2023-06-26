In the latest of a recent series of new content announcements, British broadcaster UKTV’s free-to-air entertainment channel W and catch-up service UKTV Play have commissioned a brand-new documentary series, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.
Produced by Two Rivers Media, the 3x60’ series follows the unfiltered lives of celebrity couple, actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson and professional dancer Gorka Márquez.
Having met on massively popular reality show Strictly Come Dancing, they are now offering exclusive access into their busy lives as they embark on a new phase of their life together. They will be sharing the intimate details of what life is like as they document the imminent arrival of their second child. With hectic schedules, both at home and on the road, this series will be a no holds barred account of what it’s like to juggle work with a growing family.
The series was commissioned by Helen Nightingale, head of factual and factual entertainment, and ordered by Adam Collings, channel director for W and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. The series will be exec produced by Lizi Wootton, working alongside series producer Biança Barker, self-shooting producer and director Amanda Barnes, and development producer Sophie Scott.
“Two Rivers Media is delighted to be going behind the scenes of Gemma and Gorka’s lives at such an incredibly special time for their family,” commented Lizi Wootton, executive producer for Two Rivers Media. “With the impending birth of their second child, we can’t wait to share their unfiltered story with the W audience who will be captivated by the warmth, humour, honesty and sparkle Gemma, Gorka and daughter Mia bring to every scene of the series.”
“We’re so excited to be working with W on a project which not only takes people into our lives behind closed doors but also one that raises awareness of Vaginal Birth After Caesarean Delivery (VBAC) and an honest look into the journey of a second pregnancy after a previous traumatic birth,” added Atkinson and Márquez. “We get lots of questions from people who have experienced something similar so it will be a great way for viewers to receive information from professionals who we meet along the way.”
Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens will air on W and UKTV Play in the Summer. It will add to W’s recently announced slate of content including a special at home episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over and the upcoming documentary series Katie Piper’s Jailhouse Mums.
