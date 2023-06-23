Looking to enable brands will benefit from viewability and fraud verification across Facebook Reels and Instagram Reels inventory Digital media measurement, data and analytics software platform provider DoubleVerify has expansion of its quality solutions with Meta.





The new release will use DV’s technology to help advertisers on Meta Reels ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud/invalid traffic (IVT).



DV became a participant in Meta’s measurement partnership program in 2017 offering fraud and viewability measurement on Facebook and Instagram. In 2019, DV launched brand safety and suitability on Facebook’s in-stream video inventory, Instant Articles and Audience Network. In 2020, DV received the Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for third-party viewability measurement and reporting for display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram.



With DV’s quality verification technology, advertisers leveraging Reels ads are now said to be able to benefit from fraud measurement and viewability authentication. For advertising to perform, it must be seen by a real human being. DV identifies and helps to protect advertisers against fraud and IVT – from hijacked devices to bot manipulation. DV will also provide viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen, shedding light on its impact.



Mutual clients will also be able to access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimise the quality of their Reels ads campaigns.



“As a participant in Meta’s measurement partnership program, we are thrilled to announce that we can measure viewability and fraud on Reels, providing global brands with greater clarity and confidence in their investments on both Facebook and Instagram,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “The explosion in short-form, user-generated content is offering advertisers a high-engagement environment to connect with passionate online communities. We can now provide media authentication, and help maximise campaign impact and performance for our mutual advertisers.”