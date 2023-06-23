In the latest addition to the pay-TV provider’s TV Entertainment OS ecosystem, Sky has unveiled the Sky Live entertainment device that it says will no less than transform the way people use their TV.
Exclusive to Sky Glass from £6 per month and available immediately, the new interactive camera is designed to bring new ways for viewers to share their favourite TV with family and friends, work out, play and video call for their TV set.
Working across live channels and Sky on-demand content – the dedicated Watch Together button on screen lets viewers invite family and friends to watch along. With an Auto-Tracking feature, Sky guarantees everyone will always be in shot and in focus and a background noise suppression technology means sound will be crystal-clear.
With the exclusive Mvmnt fitness app, Developed in partnership with WithU and qualified coaches, Sky Live allows people to choose ways to work out from home on the big screen.
“We surprised everyone when we launched our streaming TV, Sky Glass, in 2021. Now we’re doing it again. Sky Live makes your TV much more than just a TV, by introducing new entertainment experiences for the heart of your home,” said Sky Global chief product officer Fraser Stirling.
“Get active with motion control games, work out with body tracking technology, video call on the big screen and watch TV with loved ones – even from afar. And this is just the start. With our powerful Entertainment OS ecosystem, it will keep getting better with every update.”
