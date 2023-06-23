Video compression, delivery and streaming technology provider has made the BISS-CA standard for content protection accessible within all Ateme premium products and solutions.
Explaining the move, Ateme says a co-developer of the BISS-CA standard, it strives to facilitate industry adoption by offering the solution for free and that it is driven to help content owners fight back against the piracy of live sports streams.
A scrambling protocol co-developed with the European Broadcasting Union and Eurovision Services, Basic Interoperable Scrambling System Conditional Access (BISS-CA) is designed to offer open, conditional access and gives users a transparent, traceable, and vendor-agnostic contribution and primary distribution scrambling system. BISS-CA is said to be secure thanks to its encryption with rolling keys.
As a standard, BISS-CA is interoperable across encoders, transcoders, multiplexers, and decoders. It is also scalable and simple to operate, using public keys to manage assets. Ateme incorporates BISS-CA into its Kyrion, Titan and Pilot premium solutions.
By adding watermarking solutions from different data security providers, with direct control through BISS-CA, Ateme believes that it has transformed channel protection into a full anti-piracy solution, with assets removal when a leak is detected. Adding BISS-CA audio mode is also said to increases the granularity of asset management, enabling separate encryption of each data channel.
“Piracy is increasing. According to international research firm Parks Associates, it could result in a $113 billion loss for streaming services by 2027 so it’s important to continue the fight against piracy,” said Julien Mandel, solution marketing senior director at Ateme.
“That’s why at Ateme, we want to make BISS-CA more widely accessible, including it in our premium products and solutions…Combining BISS-CA with any Automatic Repeat Request (ARQ) transmission protocol, such as Secure Reliable Transport (SRT), enables secure transmission over the public internet as well as secure ingest/egress to/from the cloud.”
