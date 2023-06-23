In a major coup for the Australian production company, Beyond the Milky Way, the latest virtual reality (VR) film from White Spark Pictures will have its UK and European premiere in London this summer at the Royal Institution.
Running from 24 July until 19 August, Beyond the Milky Way tells the fascinating story of one of the greatest-ever scientific endeavours in human history – the SKA Observatory, a global effort to build two of the world’s largest radio telescopes. White Spark Pictures promises visitors to the Royal Institution will find themselves transported first to remote parts of Western Australia for what is said to be “a truly unique immersive experience.”
Filmed with specialised 360-degree cameras capable of extreme resolution, the 30-minute VR experience was shot in the radio-quiet Western Australian outback where the SKA-Low Telescope is being constructed. It takes audiences on a tour of Inyarrimanha Ilgari Bundara, the CSIRO Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory, and out into the Universe - guided by the people already using the world-class instruments at the observatory, the astronomers who will use the SKA telescopes in the future, and the Wajarri Yamaji, the Traditional Owners and native title holders of the observatory site.
When completed, the SKA will act as a time machine, allowing scientists to see further back in time than ever before to understand how our Universe came to be, and giving humanity its best-ever chance of discovering if there is other life out there. As well as the upcoming SKA project, audiences will experience the discoveries of two of the telescopes already at the observatory; SKA precursors, the Murchison Widefield Array, and the ASKAP radio telescope.
“We are thrilled that Beyond the Milky Way’s first major international run is taking place at such a prestigious and well-loved venue as the Royal Institution. If our experience in Australia is anything to go by, it will prove an excellent draw for people looking for a unique experience and will be a big hit with young and old alike who will get the opportunity to visit both the stunning remote outback and outer space without leaving London,” said White Spark Pictures founder Briege Whitehead.
“It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of new mass audience VR cinema experiences, especially as our proprietary ‘plug and play’ distribution method is totally scalable, can be delivered quickly, with minimal set-up and investment.”
Beyond the Milky Way is a White Spark Pictures production. Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest & Lotterywest. It is being represented internationally by Wild Thring Media, who first introduced the Royal Institution to the film.
