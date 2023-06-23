The latest Mobility Research from Ericsson has revealed a 5G mobile industry that is very much on the march with 5G subscriptions set to reach 1.5 billion globally by the end of 2023 and 4.6 billion by 2028.
The June 2023 Ericsson Mobility Report found that despite geopolitical challenges and macroeconomic slowdown in some markets, fundamentally that 5G subscriptions are rising in every region worldwide. Global mobile network data traffic continues to grow with the monthly global average usage per smartphone expected to exceed 20 GB by the end of 2023.
Globally, around 240 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched commercial 5G services and about 35 have deployed or launched 5G standalone (SA). The most common 5G services launched by service providers for consumers are enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), fixed wireless access (FWA), gaming and some augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR)-based services, such as training and education.
5G was also driving innovation in mobile service packaging. Among CSPs, it is increasingly common to offer bundles with various popular entertainment services included such as television. About 58% of 5G service providers currently do this in various forms.
One key advantage offer by 5G standalone is network slicing and the report highlighted how this capability was being used by Singtel in Singapore who made it possible to offer full HD video streaming of World Cup 2022 football matches for 5G subscribers with a TV plan. Video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services were increasing their traffic share across subscriber clusters when going from light users to extreme users.
In all, video was having a significant influence on data consumption and traffic volumes in advanced mobile broadband markets. This trend is was being driven by intense and extreme users, who had the highest percentages of video consumption. Video traffic share changed across subscriber clusters when going from light users to extreme users, with social media-generated video reducing its share in favour of a higher share of VOD streaming services.
Looking regionally, the survey calculated that in North America, the share of VOD streaming services in all video traffic was increasing from 4% to 23%. YouTube had the highest share of video traffic across all user groups, with light and moderate users having the highest percentage. This was followed by Facebook and TikTok. For Europe, the share of VOD streaming services is increasing from 1% to 17%. In both markets, Netflix’s share traffic went from 1–5% among light to intense users to make up around 13% of video traffic among extreme users.
Commenting on the research, Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson executive vice president and head of networks said: “The global adoption of 5G technology has surpassed one billion subscriptions, bringing positive revenue growth for communications service providers in leading 5G markets,” “We see a strong link between the increase in 5G subscriptions and service revenue. Over the past two years, the introduction of 5G services in the top twenty markets has resulted in a 7% revenue boost. This trend shows the growing value of 5G, benefiting users and service providers alike.”
