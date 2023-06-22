Irish crime drama Clean Sweep (6 x 52’), has been licensed by ZDF Studios to the UK’s BBC Four and BBC iPlayer as well as SBS TV in Australia who will be launching the series on SBS On Demand.
The Irish thriller drama starring award-winning actress Charlene McKenna premiered in the US on Sundance Now and on RTÉ in Ireland. It tells the story of a seemingly ordinary housewife, Shelly Mohan (McKenna), a mother of three married to a Garda detective.
On the surface all seems normal until her dark past comes back to haunt her. Shelly makes the fatal decision to kill her former partner in crime when he resurfaces and threatens to expose her, and it’s her husband who is assigned the job to find the killer. The pressures mount as the noose tightens and all the while she is also coping with her husband’s unfaithfulness and an ailing son.
The drama was produced by one of the country’s top indie production companies, ShinAwil (Dancing with the Stars Ireland, Miss Scarlet and the Duke) and Canada’s Incendo (Be Mine Valentine, Terror Train). Clean Sweep was created by Gary Tieche whose other credits include AMC’s Preacher, Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and Medium for CBS. ZDF Studios is the exclusive international distributor.
The deals were brokered by Yi Qiao, director drama at ZDF Studios, who recently has sold the series to TV4 for Sweden and MTV3 Finland. “I am absolutely delighted to see Clean Sweep making its way around the world starting with the UK, Australia and Scandinavia,” she said, commenting on the new deals. “I cannot wait for audiences to follow Shelly’s journey and to wonder about how far they would go to protect their family."
Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, added: “Clean Sweep is a gripping psychological thriller – BBC viewers will be hooked by Shelly, and how she copes with all of the repercussions of her secret life.”
Haidee Ireland, channel manager, SBS On Demand remarked:“SBS audiences have been devouring the fantastic output of Irish crime drama we have seen in recent years and we cannot wait to bring this taut and complex thriller to our drama fans. We look forward to seeing Clean Sweep join our offering of the best world’s best drama series on SBS On Demand.”
On the surface all seems normal until her dark past comes back to haunt her. Shelly makes the fatal decision to kill her former partner in crime when he resurfaces and threatens to expose her, and it’s her husband who is assigned the job to find the killer. The pressures mount as the noose tightens and all the while she is also coping with her husband’s unfaithfulness and an ailing son.
The drama was produced by one of the country’s top indie production companies, ShinAwil (Dancing with the Stars Ireland, Miss Scarlet and the Duke) and Canada’s Incendo (Be Mine Valentine, Terror Train). Clean Sweep was created by Gary Tieche whose other credits include AMC’s Preacher, Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and Medium for CBS. ZDF Studios is the exclusive international distributor.
The deals were brokered by Yi Qiao, director drama at ZDF Studios, who recently has sold the series to TV4 for Sweden and MTV3 Finland. “I am absolutely delighted to see Clean Sweep making its way around the world starting with the UK, Australia and Scandinavia,” she said, commenting on the new deals. “I cannot wait for audiences to follow Shelly’s journey and to wonder about how far they would go to protect their family."
Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, added: “Clean Sweep is a gripping psychological thriller – BBC viewers will be hooked by Shelly, and how she copes with all of the repercussions of her secret life.”
Haidee Ireland, channel manager, SBS On Demand remarked:“SBS audiences have been devouring the fantastic output of Irish crime drama we have seen in recent years and we cannot wait to bring this taut and complex thriller to our drama fans. We look forward to seeing Clean Sweep join our offering of the best world’s best drama series on SBS On Demand.”