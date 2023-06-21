Global advertising technology company Adlook, whose stated aim is to drive sustainable brand growth, is broadening the capability of its sustainability-focused GreenPath solution to digital video inventory on desktop, mobile and connected TV platforms.
Explaining its move, Adlook says the programmatic advertising industry is responsible for over 215,000 metric tons of carbon emissions per month. As a response, GreenPath is attributed with revolutionising adtech by providing advertisers with a way to reduce carbon emissions at scale and without compromising performance.
By integrating adtech emission signals into its deep learning DSP as a new real-time bidding and activation variable, Adlook claims GreenPath ensures that media buying practices are sustainable. With its extension to digital video inventory, GreenPath is set to make an even greater impact. The expansion is designed to allow advertisers to leverage the sustainability and performance benefits of GreenPath for the entirety of their campaigns, including video.
With GreenPath, Adlook says that it is also establishing a series of industry firsts. These include: the first DSP to guarantee performance plus lower emissions; the first DSP to activate carbon emissions data pre-bid; the first DSP to prioritise low carbon publishers.
A further aspect that is said to set GreenPath apart from competitors is the guaranteed performance. To date, many advertisers have been reluctant to embrace sustainable media-buying for fear of underperformance. By guaranteeing performance, Adlook believes that it can directly addressed concerns and encourages interest in sustainability. By guaranteeing performance and reducing carbon emissions, Adlook says that it has generated Sustainable Performance, enabling brands to grow while minimising the environmental impact of that growth.
"Sustainability and performance can and should go hand in hand, even in the highly dynamic and resource-intensive world of video advertising," said Patrick Roman Gut, VP US, Adlook (pictured). "By extending GreenPath to digital video, we’re empowering advertisers to take meaningful action towards reducing carbon emissions in their video campaigns. Not only does this contribute to a greener environment but it also resonates with the growing number of consumers who value eco-conscious brands."
