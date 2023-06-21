Looking to expand its service to provide additional content distribution and media solutions, Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co (AsiaSat) has announced the acquisition of UK- and Hong Kong-based content distribution and media solutions company Lightning International.
With over 12 years of distributing TV channels and programme content to worldwide audiences via TV stations, pay-TV operators and streaming platforms, Lightning represents producers, channels and other media businesses from Europe, Asia and around the world, and provides advice on a range of content and media solutions.
It currently serves a number of linear TV channels including Action Hollywood Movies, Docsville, Kartoon Channel!, Liverpool Football club LFC TV, Pet Club TV, Pulse TV, TRACE Urban, TRACE Sports Stars, TRACE Latina, TRACE Caribbean, and the classic pop music channels NOW 70s, 80s and 90s. Lightning also licenses a full catalogue of programming, both as finished shows and formats.
AsiaSat says the addition of Lightning into its family is a strategic move to expand the company’s services and extend its clients’ reach to global audiences through traditional and new distribution platforms including OTT and FAST. It adds that combining Lightning’s expertise in content distribution with its own satellite and IP-based distribution capabilities will enable both companies to deliver customised solutions including content aggregation and playout, channel distribution and affiliate management.
“I am excited to announce this investment in Lightning in order to strengthen AsiaSat’s capabilities in channel distribution and provide customers with end-to-end B2B and B2C media solutions,” said AsiaSat chief executive officer Roger Tong. “We welcome the experienced and talented team from Lightning joining us and integrating their expertise and business connections as part of our transformation efforts.”
“We are thrilled to join forces with AsiaSat and bring our experience in TV content distribution and solutions into the company,” added Lightning founder & chief executive officer James Ross, of. “We believe our combined strengths will enable us to grow stronger together, through the synergies between us.”
