Cloud-based live content workflow solutions provider TVU Networks has revealed that it is providing support both onsite and remotely for broadcasters and content creators at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games taking place at 35 venues throughout France and Tahiti.
For the event based in Paris, TVU expects its cloud-based production solutions to be in especially high demand. The company says that it saw a more than 245% increase in total hours logged across its portfolio of cloud products during the World cup in Qatar in December 2022 when compared with the total hours for the earlier Tokyo summer and Beijing winter games combined.
Among the key offerings from TVU for the Paris Games will be its IP and cloud-based remote production ecosystem. TVU’s solutions - including TVU RPS One for portable hybrid REMI, TVU Producer for professional cloud production, TVU RPS and TVU RPS Link Encoder for synchronised multi-camera IP remote production, TVU Remote Commentator for synchronized on-air audio commentaries – are designed to enable broadcasters to produce professional live content without the need for extensive on-site resources.
It adds that by using the cloud and existing studio infrastructure, broadcasters can efficiently manage and control their productions remotely, ensuring high-quality coverage of the competition venues, athlete and fan interviews, beauty shots of France, and any breaking news while reducing costs and logistical complexities. These production tools will be available on a rental basis depending on the specific needs of the users.
Broadcasters will also be able to use TVU’s AI-driven TVU Search cloud-native, ingesting, indexing, search and clipping service designed to help storytellers quickly locate specific moments within large amounts of recorded and live video content fast using the power of artificial intelligence.
For broadcasters looking to offer a dedicated channel covering all aspects of the Summer Games for their viewers, cloud-native TVU Channel offers a way of creating, managing and monetising live programming channels across various platforms, including connected TV, OTA and OTT.
TVU will deploy a dedicated team of onsite support experts at the Summer Games, available before, during, and after the event to assist customers with equipment pickups, setup and technical questions. In addition to the onsite team, TVU will offer 24/7 remote technical support for the entire duration of the event.
"TVU Networks is excited to be a part of next year’s Summer Games and to support our customers in their coverage of this iconic global event," said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. "With our cloud-based remote production ecosystem, AI-driven TVU Search, and experienced equipment rental process, we are confident that broadcasters will have the tools they need to deliver captivating coverage onsite and remotely. Our dedicated technical support teams are committed to providing any assistance to our customers, ensuring their success throughout the event."
