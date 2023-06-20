Timed for the renowned Royal Ascot horse race meeting, AVOD and FAST channel provider wedotv is expanding its channel portfolio with wedo sports, a free, ad-supported sports channel that will launch on leading streaming platforms.
Launching initially across German-speaking countries on Zattoo, waipu.tv, LG Channels and Vidaa in Germany, with other platforms to be announced soon, the new wedo sports channel will be available on the web at www.wedotv.com and in all wedotv apps and will stream all major German and international horse races live, including Royal Ascot and the Breeders’ Cup, the most highly remunerated racing event in the US.
wedo sports will also stream live from the German Sailing Bundesliga, the Sailing Champions League, and SailGP events.The service will also feature weekly programmes with highlights from football, Formula 1, e-sports, martial arts and other sports.
In addition, the programming line-up includes documentaries about sports legends like Tiger Woods, David Beckham and Michael Schumacher, as well as world-famous teams like Manchester United and other well-known national clubs.
“The launch of wedo sports is another piece of our vision to create a complete viewer offering in the German-speaking market,” said wedotv co-CEO and founder Philipp Rotermund. “We already had strong viewer and advertiser interest in the sports content on our flagship AVOD service wedotv in Germany, Austria and Switzerland so creating a stand-alone FAST Channel for sports fans in this market was a logical next step. As part of our expansion strategy, we are looking at other markets for wedo sports as well.”
wedo sports will also stream live from the German Sailing Bundesliga, the Sailing Champions League, and SailGP events.The service will also feature weekly programmes with highlights from football, Formula 1, e-sports, martial arts and other sports.
In addition, the programming line-up includes documentaries about sports legends like Tiger Woods, David Beckham and Michael Schumacher, as well as world-famous teams like Manchester United and other well-known national clubs.
“The launch of wedo sports is another piece of our vision to create a complete viewer offering in the German-speaking market,” said wedotv co-CEO and founder Philipp Rotermund. “We already had strong viewer and advertiser interest in the sports content on our flagship AVOD service wedotv in Germany, Austria and Switzerland so creating a stand-alone FAST Channel for sports fans in this market was a logical next step. As part of our expansion strategy, we are looking at other markets for wedo sports as well.”